MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $40.58 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 395,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.12% of Bank of Montreal worth $40,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $5,932,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 509,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

