MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $44.63 Million Stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,300 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.86% of IAA worth $44,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of IAA by 275.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IAA by 277.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,325,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 5,044.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,930 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,962,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,832,000 after acquiring an additional 808,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at about $18,714,000.

Get IAA alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,670. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.54.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.