MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $51.86 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.16% of Metlife worth $51,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 124.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 121.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 58.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 29.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,353. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

