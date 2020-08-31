MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.12% of Verisign worth $29,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verisign by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Verisign by 19.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Verisign by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisign by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.80. 386,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.52. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares in the company, valued at $192,322,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,103 shares of company stock worth $7,023,428 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.