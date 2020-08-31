MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1,199.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 869,531 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.36% of Hologic worth $53,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,093,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,128. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. Hologic’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

