MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.12% of Humana worth $61,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3,122.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,135,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,930,000 after buying an additional 1,099,992 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 507.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,439,000 after buying an additional 1,049,394 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,562,000 after buying an additional 691,296 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 35.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,698,000 after buying an additional 546,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 102.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 940,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after buying an additional 475,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $415.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,752. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $425.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.14.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

