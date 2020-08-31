MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 830.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143,700 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.13% of Atlassian worth $29,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 73.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Atlassian by 872.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.76. 1,650,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of -133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.72. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $198.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

