MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $50,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $66.75. 6,820,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,864,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

