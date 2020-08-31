MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $35.16 Million in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,164,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.27% of Burlington Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $65,000.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.30.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total transaction of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BURL traded down $5.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.93. 1,355,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.38. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

