MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $59.28 Million in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,283,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.32% of Wayfair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,433,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $1,033,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wayfair by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.21, for a total transaction of $297,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,560 shares of company stock worth $64,999,805. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $14.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.56. 2,545,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 3.44. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.06.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

