MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $41.77 Million Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,770,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.11% of BCE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in BCE by 52.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in BCE by 31.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

BCE traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.247 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 92.80%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.