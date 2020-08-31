MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 141,000 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $30,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.53. The company had a trading volume of 677,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,217. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.76.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

