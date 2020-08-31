MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 2,300,000 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,089,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.19% of Canadian Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.75 and a beta of 1.71. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

