MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,017,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,928 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $94,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,573,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,926,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,869 shares of company stock worth $2,785,806. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

