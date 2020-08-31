MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,051.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,879 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $74,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $103,068,000 after acquiring an additional 138,775 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.67 on Monday, hitting $529.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,417,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,174. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $498.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.27. The company has a market capitalization of $231.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,617 shares of company stock worth $119,236,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

