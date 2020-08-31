MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,320 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.17% of TD Ameritrade worth $33,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

AMTD stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.85.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

