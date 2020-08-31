MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 1,687,704 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,687,704 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $24,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth $37,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 102.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.15. 25,797,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,342,215. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

