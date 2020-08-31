MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 300,000 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.21% of Manulife Financial worth $54,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,537,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 93,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,492,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 157,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,911,000 after buying an additional 257,883 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

MFC traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.75. 1,193,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

