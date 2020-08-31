MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 62,400 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.14% of Fortinet worth $31,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fortinet by 111.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,780,000 after acquiring an additional 378,307 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Fortinet by 25.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 171.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,842.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,977 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,506. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

