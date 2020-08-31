MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 904,000 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 904,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.35% of Tiffany & Co. worth $51,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TIF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

NYSE TIF traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $122.50. The stock had a trading volume of 967,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,293. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $81.61 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average of $125.94.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

