MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $26.31 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,311,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.05% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 22.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after acquiring an additional 735,213 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after acquiring an additional 826,536 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $581,599,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 222,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.70. 999,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,041. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 150.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.39. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.13.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

