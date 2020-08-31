MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $27.08 Million Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 260,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,079,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,003,895,000 after acquiring an additional 599,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after acquiring an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $508,034,000 after acquiring an additional 993,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 58.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,649,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,817 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.68. 2,798,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,119,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

