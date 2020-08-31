MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,133,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.06% of CME Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,122. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.11.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms have commented on CME. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.