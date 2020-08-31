MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 839,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,345,000. IHS Markit accounts for about 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.20% of IHS Markit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,907,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 78.2% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,508,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,492,000 after purchasing an additional 661,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1,526.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 704,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 660,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $48,032,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.92. 1,403,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,467. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.