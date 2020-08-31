MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $164.69. 3,291,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,693. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day moving average is $121.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.