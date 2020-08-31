MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,122,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.30% of Magna International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,192,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,504,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 580,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 90,476 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magna International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 491,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,430. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.