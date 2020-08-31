MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.18% of Dollar Tree worth $39,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,184,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,468,000 after acquiring an additional 559,072 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,261,000 after acquiring an additional 529,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,842,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,334,000 after acquiring an additional 484,259 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,675,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

