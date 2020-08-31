Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €306.00 by Berenberg Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €306.00 ($360.00) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €233.69 ($274.93).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

