MXC Price Hits $0.0360 on Top Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. MXC has a total market cap of $91.06 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MXC has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. One MXC token can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00079071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00311164 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002398 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039483 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000355 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007662 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,526,638,083 tokens. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin.

MXC Token Trading

MXC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.