Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Aegis reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite from $8.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

About Nasdaq Composite

