National Bank Financial Lowers OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$4.75

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.33% from the stock’s previous close.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.33.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

TSE OGC traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.00. 1,045,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.62.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$132.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.