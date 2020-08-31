National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.52

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.52 and last traded at $82.18, with a volume of 282000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,531,000 after acquiring an additional 124,969 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in National Beverage by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 271,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 34,785 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

