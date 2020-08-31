Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 3,852 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.85.

MTB stock opened at $106.40 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

