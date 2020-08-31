Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 8,371 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Square by 44.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,520,028 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 2,807.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 793,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after buying an additional 765,739 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,832,000 after acquiring an additional 708,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 18,717.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 613,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,152,000 after buying an additional 610,555 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square stock opened at $155.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average is $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $161.54.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CSFB upped their target price on Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,147 shares of company stock valued at $34,299,607. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

