Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $40.14 on Monday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.