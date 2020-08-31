Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 281.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,255.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 458,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 424,985 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $16.01 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

