Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 17,636 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Valvoline worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,856,000 after purchasing an additional 806,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 848.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after buying an additional 4,316,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after buying an additional 848,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 1,688,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50. Valvoline Inc has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

