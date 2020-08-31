Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,267 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,717,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $131.67 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $131.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.93.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

