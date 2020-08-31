Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 92,217 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,217 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after buying an additional 87,306 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,235.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

NYSE CNP opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

