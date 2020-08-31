Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 998 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 57.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 6,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.17, for a total transaction of $1,082,831.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $71,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,345 shares of company stock valued at $30,147,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.16.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $153.66 on Monday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $187.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day moving average of $144.05.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

