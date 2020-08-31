Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WUBA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 58.com by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 469,306 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in 58.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 34.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in 58.com by 25.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get 58.com alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WUBA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE:WUBA opened at $55.67 on Monday. 58.com Inc has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 61.33%. The firm had revenue of $361.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.