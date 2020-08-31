Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,870 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $86,583,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $77,114,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,495,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4,813.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 803,816 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,977,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,881,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of K opened at $70.54 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.