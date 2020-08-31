Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852,932 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Element Solutions worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $83,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $140,000.

NYSE:ESI opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESI. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

