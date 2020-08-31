Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Armstrong World Industries worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

NYSE:AWI opened at $76.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

