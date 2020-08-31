Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Life Storage worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 109.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

LSI opened at $105.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.40. Life Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $67.31 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

