Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $131.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.