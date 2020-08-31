Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 217.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,144 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $106,201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,381,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,061,000 after buying an additional 168,837 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $853,614.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,133. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $106.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.44.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

