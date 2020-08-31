Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $127.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.71.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

