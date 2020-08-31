Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 480.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,623,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 130,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,715.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,700. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRU opened at $87.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

