Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.02 Million Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,317 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTL. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Centurylink by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTL shares. Oppenheimer lowered Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

